Blooming Against All Odds: Meet Piyush Goyal Who Cleared IIT JEE in 2016 From Kota Jail, Read His Success Story

As his family could not afford a proper coaching centre and hostel fee in Kota, Piyush was forced to prepare for the examination in a jail cell.

Piyush studied in the jail cell for two years and funded his studies.

New Delhi: Cracking tough exams and getting into premier institutes is not an easy task. However, if you are determined to succeed in life, no obstacle in life can stop you. The same happened with a young student named Piyush Goyal who made this dream a reality by cracking the IIT JEE exam against all odds.

It is significant to note that Piyush Goyal cracked IIT JEE examination in 2016 and secured the 453rd rank that was good enough for him to be shortlisted for premier IIT institutes in the country.

Preparing For Exam Amid Hardship

However, to reach to this level of success, Piyush had to face hardships while preparing for the IIT JEE examination. Piyush Goyal is from an economically weaker sections of society and his father is a murder convict who was lodged in the Open Jail in Kota, Rajasthan at the time of his preparation for the exam.

From Jail to Exam Hall

Preparing for the exam at the coaching centres in Kota is not so easy as it requires a hefty fee. As his family could not afford a proper coaching centre and hostel fee in Kota, Piyush was forced to prepare for the examination in a jail cell.

As his father Phool Chand Goyal had slim resources, Piyush had no other option but to stay in jail with his father as a teenage boy and prepare for the exam.

His father was in an open jail at the time, which means that he was allowed to venture out to work but had to return to his cell at night.

Piyush Funded His Own Studies

In the midst of all these struggles, Piyush studied in the jail cell for two years and funded his studies with Rs 12,000 salary he got working at a small shop in Kota. Looking at his determination and hard work, the jail guards encouraged him to prepare well for the IIT JEE.

Finally, the hard work paid off well and Piyush cleared IIT JEE 2016 entrance examination at the age of 18 by preparing for two years and fulfilled his IIT dream.

