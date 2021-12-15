BMRCL Recruitment 2022: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies in the Station Controller/Train Operator (SC/TO) posts on a contract basis for a period of 5 years. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of bmrc.co.in on or before 10 January 2022. According to the official notification, the contract period may be extendable based on the performance of an individual.Also Read - WBSETCL Recruitment 2021: Apply For Junior Executive, Junior Engineer Posts on wbsetcl.in Before Jan 5

Station Controller/Train Operator (SC/TO): 50 Posts

Age Limit and Other Details

To apply for the posts, a candidate must not be above the age of 45 years. Note, Ex-military personnel discharged on medical grounds or on disciplinary grounds will not be eligible to apply.

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

To apply for the posts of Station Controller/Train Operator, a candidate must have passed Class 10. A candidate must have completed 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering /Electrical & Electronics Engineering / Telecommunications / Electronics & Communication Engineering / Electrical Power Systems / Industrial Electronics / Mechanical Engineering or equivalent qualification or Equivalent Qualification in Class -I trade issued by Armed Forces.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of bmrc.co.in. For more details on the BMRCL application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

Click Here: BMRCL Recruitment Detailed Notification