BMRCL Recruitment 2022: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies in the Engineering positions on a contract basis for a period of 3 years. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts offline and send the application on or before January 17, 2022, as of 4:00 PM.

Vacancy Details

Name of the post and the number of Vacancies

Chief Engineer: 01

Deputy Chief Engineer: 04

Executive Engineer: 04

Asst. Executive Engineer: 05

Assistant Engineer: 34

Section Engineer: 46

Assistant Executive Engineer (Survey): 02

Assistant Engineer (Survey): 06

Junior Engineers: 23

Chief Engineer (Designs –Viaduct & Elevated stations): 01

Additional Chief Engineer / Deputy Chief Engineer (Designs Viaduct & Elevated stations): 02

Deputy General Manager (Arch): 01

Executive Engineer Design (Viaduct & Elevated Stations): 02

Manager(Arch): 01

Deputy Manager (Arch): 02

Assistant Executive Engineer, Design (Viaduct & Elevated Stations): 02

Asst. Engineer –Design (Viaduct & Elevated Stations): 03

Section Engineer- (Arch): 02

Section Engineer- Design: 03

Pay Scale for each post

Chief Engineer: Rs 1,50,000

Deputy Chief Engineer: Rs1,25,000

Executive Engineer: Rs 80,000

Asst. Executive Engineer: Rs. 65,000

Assistant Engineer: Rs. 50,000

Section Engineer: Rs 36,000

Assistant Executive Engineer (Survey): Rs 65,000

Assistant Engineer (Survey): Rs 50,000

Junior Engineers: Rs 30,000

Chief Engineer (Designs –Viaduct & Elevated stations): Rs 1,65,000

Additional Chief Engineer / Deputy Chief Engineer (Designs Viaduct & Elevated stations): Rs 1,40,000

Deputy General Manager (Arch): Rs 1,40,000

Note, Selected employees are also eligible for fixed Medical allowances, Group Medical and Personal Accident Insurance cover, contribution to National Pension Scheme (NPS), and other applicable allowances as per the rules of the Company.

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Candidates applying for the post of Deputy Chief Engineer should have completed BE / B.Tech in Civil Engineering and should have 14 years of experience. Similarly, Candidates applying for the post of Executive Engineer should have completed BE / B.Tech in Civil Engineering and should have 12 years of experience. For more details on the BMRCL Recruitment application process, pay scale, eligibility criteria, and selection process, check out the official notification shared below.

Click Here: BMRCL Recruitment 2022 Detailed Notification

How to Apply

Eligible Candidates should fill in the application in prescribed format online, take a printout of the same and submit along with copies of all the relevant certificates, testimonials in support of qualification and experience prescribed for the post. Applications should be sent through Speed Post/ courier to the General Manager (HR), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, III Floor, BMTC Complex, K.H. Road, Shanthinagar, Bengaluru 560027 superscribing the envelope as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF……”. The last date for receipt of the application is 4.00 PM of 17/01/2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of bmrc.co.in.