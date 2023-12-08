Board Date Sheets 2024: CBSE, UPMSP, Bihar, Kerala; Check State-Wise Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule

Home

Board Exams Schedule 2024: With Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad(UPMSP), Prayagraj releasing the datesheet of the UP Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) board exams, several boards have announced their schedule too. Here is the state-wise exam dates for the classes 10 and 12 aspirants.

UP Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj has released the UP board exam date sheet 2024 for classes 10 and 12th at upmsp.edu.in. According to the UP board datesheet 2024, the UPMSP 10th board exam will be held between February 22 and March 9, 2024, whereas the Class 12 UP board exams will be conducted from February 22 to March 9, 2024.

The UP board exam 2024 will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 8:00 AM to 11:45 AM and the second shift will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. The UP board Class 10 exam will start with the Hindi(Shift 1) subject paper and will conclude with the Electrician subject paper. While 12th board exam will start with the Military Science, Hindi, and General Hindi subject paper and will conclude with Sanskrit, Agricultural Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics, and Agricultural Chemistry subject paper.

UP Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet: PDF

