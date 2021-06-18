CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 Latest Updates: Putting an end to the speculations, the Centra Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced its class 12 result evaluation criterion, however, a section of students and parents expressed concerns over the inclusion of internal scores of classes 11. “Why did the board include past year performances and not just class 12 internals?” asked students as the board notified its policy for the evaluation of Class 12 students which will be based on a combination of marks scored in classes 10 and 11 and pre-board exams. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Result 2021: Official CBSE Notification For Tabulation of Marks Released

As per the policy decided by a 13-member panel set up by the CBSE, the theory paper evaluation formula will give 30 per cent weightage to Class 10 marks, 30 per cent to Class 11 marks and 40 per cent to marks obtained in unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams in Class 12.

What Was The Need for Class 10 and 11 Marks?

As per the tabulation policy document, the examinations have high reliability in terms of a fair assessment of student’s performance as they were conducted for the full duration in the examination hall under proper supervision when the situation was normal. “But in some cases, it is possible that students might not have applied themselves fully to the class XI exams. Thus, this will be addressed to an extent by taking into consideration class X marks along with class XI marks”, the board said.

“Since the students did not know at the time of class 10 board examinations that those marks will count the all-important class 12 results, some of the shortcomings can be overcome by using the scores obtained in theory exams average of best three subjects out of main five for the purpose of calculating marks, to give benefit to the students of omitting the scores of the subjects in which they underperformed due to any reasons”, the tabulation policy document read.

The CBSE further added that it is advisable to include class 11 results as well the overall assessment since they were held a year ago, were based on the prescribed senior secondary syllabus, and were conducted in settings that approximate standardized examinations.

“Things now clearer for large chunk of students”

Delhi University’s acting vice-chancellor PC Joshi on Thursday said things have now become clearer for a large chunk of applicants. Now I feel that looking at this, other boards are going to decide (their evaluation criteria). A good number of boards will take inspiration from the CBSE since it is the largest, he said.

Joshi asserted while the Education Ministry is yet to take a call on adopting a Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET), DU is likely to start the admission registration process from mid-July. “I think by the end of July boards will start declaring results. Yesterday, we had a meeting and we plan to start registrations by mid-July,” he added.

Notably, the exams for Class 12 were cancelled earlier this month in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.