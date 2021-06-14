New Delhi: After the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021, students are eagerly waiting for the evaluation criteria. On June 4, the CBSE had set up a 13-member committee to decide the marking scheme within 10 days. It had asked the panel comprising Vipin Kumar, joint secretary of Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy, Nidhi Pandey, commissioner KVS, Udit Prakash Rai from the directorate of Education, two representatives from schools, representatives from NCERT, and UGC to submit its report by June 14. But now it seems the students will have to wait a bit longer as reports suggest that the central board won’t release the marking criteria today. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Result 2021: Board Considering Grades For Students? Read 3 Latest Updates Here

If the latest reports are to be believed, the CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria 2021 would be released by June 16-17. Once released, students can check the detailed tabulation policy for Class 12 marking criteria on the official website cbse.gov.in. The board has also informed the Supreme Court that the decision would be uploaded on June 16, said reports published in Times Now.

Earlier this month, the Centre had scrapped the CBSE class 12 board exams due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country and decided that the board will take steps to compile the results according to well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

Meanwhile, after 10 days of deliberation, the expert panel is reportedly in favor of assessing class 12 students on the basis of their final exam scores from Class X and XI, and internal marks from Class XII. The panel has received suggestions from principals of various CBSE affiliated schools, centrally-run Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio had also suggested ways to assess class 12 students in absence of crucial board exams. In a letter to Education Minister Nishank, Sisodia said that the result for class 12 students should be tabulated taking into account the marks scored during class 10, 11, and pre-board exams.

“Since most of the theory subjects have exams of 70 marks each, the result can be calculated as follows — 30 marks weightage for pre-board exams and 20 marks each for class 11 and 10 exams. The remaining 30 marks can be for practical exams,” his letter to Nishank read.