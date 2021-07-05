CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exam 2021: A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and others to refund the examination fees to the students as the board exams 2021 have been cancelled in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The plea also sought direction to CBSE and the Union Ministry of Education to consider formulating a fresh examination refund policy wherein refund of fees will be granted when unforeseen circumstances like pandemic and subsequent cancellation of exams. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 BIG Update: Board Won't Declare RESULT of These Students. Deets Inside

The petitioner Deepa Joseph is an advocate, social activist and also the mother of a Class 10 student studying in a CBSE affiliated government school. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Tabulation Process Completed, Final Marks Expected to be Out by July 20 | BIG Updates Students Should Not Miss

Filed through Advocate Robin Raju, the petitioner submits that the Respondent is totally unjustified in keeping the money collected from students as examination fees for Class 10 and 12 board examinations that have got cancelled. “It is safe to assume that CBSE has received crores of rupees as examination fees”, the plea read. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Results 2021: Over 600 CBSE Schools in Bihar Promote 4,500 Students With Grace Marks

It stated that the petitioner had paid a sum of Rs 2,100 as an examination fee for appearing in Class 10 Board examinations to the CBSE for seven subjects. But due to the pandemic, the Board exams for Class 10 got cancelled on April 14, 2021, and the results of the exam are still not declared.

It is also imperative to note that the said examination fees are levied from parents by CBSE for paying the invigilators and examiners or is spent on setting up exam centres. In short, the fees charged as examination fees is for covering all kinds of expenses related to the conduct of exams.

Earlier, the All India Parents Association had raised the demand for the refund of examination fees. The news regarding the demand raised by the Association to the respondent was also published in media on June 7, 2021. The published news covers stories of people who belong to poor backgrounds and for whom the amount collected as examination fee by the Respondent is significant, especially in these difficult financial times.

The Class 12 boards were also cancelled on June 1, 2021, considering the COVID-19 situation across the country. In the absence of crucial exams, the board has decided to evaluate class 12 students for theory based on 30 per cent marks from class 10 board, 30 per cent from class 11 and 40 per cent from marks based on the performance in the unit, midterm and pre-board tests. It said the marks obtained by class 12 students in practical and internal assessment on actual basis as uploaded by schools on CBSE Portal will be also considered in deciding final results, which are expected to be declared by July 31.