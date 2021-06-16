CBSE Class 12 Exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the instructions for the students who were absent during the class 12 practical exams 2021. To recall, the board had earlier made certain changes in the process of conducting Class 12 Practical Exams 2021. However, the candidates must note that the board has now asked all the affiliated schools to follow the newly released instructions strictly and submit the marks on or before June 28, 2021. Also Read - CISCE Class 12 Results 2021 Likely to be Declared on July 20, Evaluation to be Done on Internal Marks: Report

The candidates can get more detailed information on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the instructions for the absent students:

CBSE Class 12 Practical Exams 2021 for the students who were marked absent previously must be conducted through the online mode.

The exams is to be conducted by the students’ original schools from where the LOC was submitted.

The schools are being asked to ensure the safety concern of the students by following the COVID 19 guidelines.

Schools will be provided with an online facility for uploading the marks of the candidates marked as absent, COVID or transfer.

According to the reports, the external examiners already appointed in respect of a particular subject or school shall mandatorily conduct the CBSE Class 12 Practical Exams 2021 online. The schools will send a blank practical award list to the examiner. Later the examiner must enter the marks, sign the document and send it back to the schools.