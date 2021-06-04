Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 Latest News Today: Putting a rest to all the speculations, Karnataka State Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Friday confirmed that, unlike CBSE, CISCE, and other state boards, SSLC 10th Examinations would not be cancelled. However, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the minister asserted that students would have to appear for only two papers in the third week of July. Also Read - CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Bad News For Students Waiting With Bated Breath For Final Announcement

This statement comes amid growing demands to cancel Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams 2021. The BS-Yediyurappa-led government had earlier postponed the SSLC exams scheduled to begin from June 21, till further orders and had stated that they will release the revised schedule for the examination after the second wave of covid recedes.

Students Will be Asked to Appear For 2 Papers

While the first paper will be of a language subject, the second paper would be a multiple-choice examination on Maths, Science and Social Studies. As per the reports of Times Now, the objective paper would be of 12o marks and have 40 questions each.

Karnataka Board Exams 2021 for the 2nd PUC exams have been cancelled. SSLC Exams 2021, however, would be conducted in the 3rd week of July: Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021

More Than 6,000 Centres, 1 Student at a Desk

In a bid to maintain social distancing, the government would allocate more than 6000 centres for the examination. Besides, all invigilators, teachers would be vaccinated before the examinations, the portal quoted the minister as saying. Moreover, for the safety of students, only only examinee would seated on a desk.

PUC Exams Cancelled

On the other hand, Karnataka State Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar announced that the government has agreed to students’ demands and has decided to cancel Karnataka 2nd PUC Examinations. The evaluation criteria would be revealed in upcoming days.

Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of students from 26 State Boards and one UT seeking cancellation of offline exams. The petition has been moved by advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai on behalf of the students and their parents.