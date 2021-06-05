Bengaluru: A day after Karnataka State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced that Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams 2021 will be held offline in July, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa clarified that the pending examinations will be held only if the pandemic comes under absolute control. This statement has come as a huge hope to students who were demanding cancellation of Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Karnataka Class 12th Board Exam 2021 Cancelled: Govt to Decide Evaluation Criteria For 2nd PUC Exams Soon

"SSLC students and their parents need not panic over the announcement of examinations. As the minister has already stated, no student appearing for SSLC examinations will be failed", Yediyurappa told reporters.

Earlier on Friday, the state Education Minister had said that 2nd PUC Examinations would be cancelled, while class 10 students would have to appear for only two papers in the third week of July.

While the first paper will be of a language subject, the second paper would be a multiple-choice examination on Maths, Science and Social Studies. The objective paper would be of 12o marks and have 40 questions each.

Several students have expressed shock and disappointment over the announcement, while raised question on the government’s decision as 2nd PUC papers, have a more significant impact on career. “I find it funny that they have cancelled II PU exams keeping in mind the health of students, but have not considered the same for class 10. I think the government’s failure to plan the last academic year better has led to this decision. Other boards have cancelled their class 10 exams,” a student told Times of India.

A section of students also took to Twitter demanding the cancellation of Karnataka SSLC exam 2021. Check some of the tweets here:

@nimmasuresh THANKYOU SIR FOR CANCELLING 12TH EXAMS🎉🎉☺️ PLEASE CANCEL 10TH EXAMS ALSO🙏#cancelkarnataka10thboardexams pic.twitter.com/ipEh4TOdEN — ✨KARNATAKA STUDENTS UNION ✨ (@BoardsKarnataka) June 4, 2021

#cancelkarnatakaprivatrepeaterexams_2ndpuc #cancelkarnataka10thboardexams @nimmasuresh @AdvMamtaSharma help them all get justice. @nimmasuresh don't put their lives at risk because of your sadism please 🙏 show equality to each and every student and save lives. 🙏 — cancel karnataka board exams (@Joshi98190983) June 5, 2021

The BS-Yediyurappa-led government had earlier postponed the SSLC exams scheduled to begin from June 21, till further orders and had stated that they will release the revised schedule for the examination after the second wave of covid recedes.