CBSE Class 12 Board Result 2021: While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to decide on the marking scheme for class 12 students, the board officials have asserted that the CBSE is considering suggestions to give grades instead of marks to intermediate candidates. Officials stated that the board has received various suggestions from school principals on the criterion for alternate assessment for class 12. "A large number of principals have suggested that the students be awarded grades on the basis of their marks from past exams", a board official said.

Earlier the CBSE, on the basis of a "continuous and comprehensive evaluation" policy used to give grades —- A1, A, B1, B, C1, C, D and E — to its Class X students. Later, the grading system was discontinued."Since the board exams are not being held and the results are to be announced on the basis of the student's past performance, it would not be fair to award exact marks," Telegraph quoted an official as saying.

When Will CBSE Announce Assessment Criteria?

Speaking to a leading portal, board secretary Anurag Tripathi had said that the evaluation method will be decided in around two weeks. "Assessment criteria for Class12 students have not been decided yet…It may take around two weeks for us to decide how Class 12 students will be evaluated," NDTV quoted Tripathi as saying. The CBSE has also set up a 13-member committee on June 4 to set the criteria. The board has asked the panel to submit its report in ten days.

2 Options on Cards

Reports suggest that the CBSE has two possible plans for CBSE Class 12 results

1. Assessment of students on the basis of their marks in Classes 10, 11 final exams, and Class 12 internal exams.

2. The board may assess students on the basis of their Class 10 board exam results, and internal assessments in Class 12.

Those dissatisfied with the promotion method will be given a chance to improve their scores when the situation becomes conductive.

CBSE Class 12 Results 2021 May NOT Be Declared Before July?

Last week, the board had issued a notification regarding the evaluation of practicals and assessment of board exam students. The circular, signed by CBSE’s controller of examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, said that the board has extended the last date for uploading the marks of practical/project/internal assessment components for class 12 exams 2021.

“It has been observed that some schools have not been able to complete the school-based assessments in various subjects due to pandemic. Thus the schools with pending practical’s/internal assessment are permitted to conduct the same now in only online mode and upload the marks by June 28”, the board said in the circular.

This suggested that results for Class 12 students may not be released before July.

Give Weightage to Class 10, 11 scores in Class 12 exam results: Sisodia

In a letter to Union Education Minister, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia suggested that the result for class 12 students should be tabulated taking into account the marks scored during class 10, 11, and pre-board exams.

“Since most of the theory subjects have exams of 70 marks each, the result can be calculated as follows — 30 marks weightage for pre-board exams and 20 marks each for class 11 and 10 exams. The remaining 30 marks can be for practical exams,” Sisodia said in the letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank”.

“The CBSE has permitted a moderation of plus 2 or minus 2 marks depending upon the result of the concerned school in past three years, I believe for class 12 the moderation reference should be plus 5 or minus 5 marks,” he added.

On June 1, the Centre had scrapped the CBSE class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country and decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results according to well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.