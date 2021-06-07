CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Result 2021: In yet another relief to students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools to conduct the pending practicals or internal assessment in an online mode only. Moreover, the board has also extended the deadline for uploading the marks of practical/project/internal assessment components to June 28 from June 11. “For those practicals and subjects that need external evaluation, the external evaluators will decide on an exam date in consultation with the internal examiners and conduct viva-voce through an online meeting. For others, the concerned school teacher will conduct the internal assessment through an online mode”, the board said in a notification sent to the heads of all CBSE-affiliated schools. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Exams 2021: Board Forms Committee For Setting Objective Criteria For Assessment | Details Here

It asserted that both the examiners should keep in mind that the marks allotted should not bunch towards the maximum marks which is highly unlikely in view of diverse levels of students. “Internal examiner will share the date of examination with students preferably well in advance and on the day of exam, share the link of online meeting with the External examiner and students. The conduct of assessment will be as per the norms given in the curriculum”, the circular read.

Notably, several schools have not completed their practicals, which were scheduled to be held in offline mode as states ordered the closure of educational institutions owing to the unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases in March.

How Practical Exams Will be Held Online

Immediately on completion of the conduct of examinations, the marks will be uploaded on the link provided by the Board. While upload marks, it will be ensured that correct marks are uploaded as no correction in the marks once uploaded will be allowed subsequently. Both the examiners hould keep in mind that the marks allotted should not bunch towards the max marks which are highly unlikely in view of diverse levels of students.”

Examiners will take an on-screen photograph of each student during viva voce and for school records. This photograph should have the picture of the Internal Examiner, Externa Examiner and the student, or a recording of the entire session could be kept. However, the policy of uploading the group photo has been suspended due to pandemic.