West Bengal Class 12 Exam 2021: As suspense continues over the West Bengal board Class 12th exams, the six-member expert committee formed by the Mamata Banerjee government has recommended in its report that 7.5 lakh Higher Secondary students can be evaluated through assessment, assignments and examinations from home. The report was submitted to state Education Secretary Manish Jain, who will send the report to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) soon. Also Read - Cancel Board Exams 2021: List of States That Are Yet to Take Final Decision on Class 12th Board Exam

“The expert committee has suggested examinations from home for the Higher Secondary students. The board can send assignments to the students asking them to submit it within a scheduled time.

“The board can only look for online examinations that are being taken by several schools and colleges all around the country but it is strictly against any kind of examination where the students will have to appear physically for giving the exam,” a senior board member close to the expert committee told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is in favour of conducting examinations for HS students. Sources said that the proposal of conducting HS board Exams 2021 at home instead of exam centres had come up in the meetings of the expert committee.

In the meeting, Mahua Das, president of WBCHSE said that if college/university students can take their exams from their homes, why is it not possible to hold board examinations from home?

“Higher Secondary is a gateway to higher education and so the committee is of the opinion that an examination in any form should be taken. It will not only help the students to evaluate themselves but at the same time it will allow the students to get prepared for the All-India exams,” the member said.

West Bengal Class 10 Exams 2021

The committee has, meanwhile, opined strongly against taking the examination of 12 lakh Madhyamik (Class 10) students. The expert committee suggested evaluating the students on the basis of their exam in Class 11 and internal assessment. “This assessment should be based on the students’ overall performance all through the year,” the expert committee suggested.

Final Decision on West Bengal Board Exams 2021 Likely by Tomorrow

Various state boards have cancelled Class 10 and 12 boards exams this year in line with the government’s decision on CBSE, CISCE Class 12th exams 2021, Bengal is yet to take a decision on the same. According to reports, the decision is likely to be out by Monday (June 6, 2021).