New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to hear the plea seeking direction to boards — Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to adopt alternate mode of assessment in Class 10, 12 board exams 2022 instead of conducting offline exams. The Apex court is expected to list the matter for hearing on February 21, Monday. The plea has been filed by Advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai, on behalf of students from over 15 different states. "Update on board students PIL from SC. Your case is likely to be listed on 21-02-22", tweeted Sahai.

Update on board students PIL from SC Your Case is likely to be listed on 21-02-2022 – SUPREME COURT OF INDIA#InternalAssesmentForAll — Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai 🇮🇳 (@anubha1812) February 17, 2022

What Does The Petition Say?

In the petition, the students have alleged that the board has taken a hasty decision with regards to result declaration and conducting exams, causing trouble to many students. The petition also sought relief for conducting an improvement exam for those students who are not satisfied with the internal assessment. The petitioners pointed out that for CBSE, the board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to be held in the last week of April. For ICSE and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), there is no notification yet, the plea said. “The students are dissatisfied by this kind of behaviour of state governments and other boards, and are stressed and worried about their future and career,” the plea underlined. Students also highlighted the COVID-19 situation and the difficulties faced by students due to the interruptions in the academic sessions. “Subjecting the children to write the examination and conducting the examination when the Covid-19 wave is still high, with the number of patients infected and deaths rising day by day, when there are seen unprecedented mortality numbers, when the experts are predicting that third wave of resurgence is likely to mostly affect children and young people, it will be violating their right to life,” the petition stated. It also sought direction to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to constitute a committee to declare the date for admission into various universities and to work out a formula for assessment of Class 12 students who want to pursue their further studies in non-professional courses, the Bar and Bench reported.

CBSE Term 2 Exams From April 26

Earlier this month, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced that it would conduct class 10, 12 term 2 exams from April 26 in pen and paper mode. "The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only. The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022. The datesheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had said.

He had asserted that the pattern of the question papers will remain the same as that of sample question papers hosted on the board’s website. “The students will appear in the examinations from the allotted examination centers as done during the preceding years,” Bharadwaj added.