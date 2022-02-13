UBSE Board Exams 2022: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the datasheet for the Uttarakhand Board Exam 2022. According to the date sheet, the UK Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022 will begin from March 28, 2022, and will end on April 18, 2022. Students and parents are advised to check the entire schedule on the board’s official website, ubse.uk.gov.in.Also Read - AUD Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 22 Posts Begins on aud.ac.in| Here’s How to Apply

Along with sharing the subject-wise date sheet, the Board has also provided the time slots in which the High School and Intermediate Exams would be held. The examination would be conducted in two shifts – with the first or morning shift being conducted for Class 10 students from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM and the afternoon shift for Class 12 students from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Students should note that they would be given 15 minutes of additional time prior to the start of the exam i.e., 7:45 AM for Class 10 and 1:45 PM for Class 12 students, for reading of question papers as well. Candidates can check the examination schedule from the link given below.

UBSE Board Exams 2022: Check Here