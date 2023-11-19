Home

Education

Board Exam 2024: State-Wise Updates On Class 10, 12 Datesheet

Board Exam 2024: State-Wise Updates On Class 10, 12 Datesheet

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct the MP board Class 10 exam between February 5 to 28, 2024.

Board Exams 2024: As the academic year unfolds, several states across the country will publish separate date sheets for Classes 10, and 12 annual board examinations. These yearly assessments hold great significance, shaping students’ academic journeys and influencing their prospects for future educational pursuits. As the exam months approach, states including Odisha, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, and Chhattisgarh will release the datesheet anytime soon. Here’s the list of state-wise board exams that are likely to be scheduled to begin in mid-February or March 2024.

Trending Now

CBSE Datesheet

Central Board of Secondary Education will publish the datesheets for the 2023-24 Class 10th and Class 12th board exams soon. Students can access the pdf format document at and . The practical examinations and the board’s annual theory examinations are scheduled to start with effect from February 1, 2024, and February 15 respectively for both Classes X and XII. The maximum mark allotted to each subject is 100 with marks distribution among theory, practical, project, and IA components as per the details mentioned in the PDF shared HERE.

You may like to read

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Datesheet Format : PDF

: PDF CBSE Website: and .

CISCE Timetable 2024 – ICSE, ISC Datesheet

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will publish the datesheet for the Indian School Certificate(Class 12) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (Class 10) examinations soon on its dedicated website. Going by the media reports, the Board will publish the CISCE Datesheet 2024 in the month of December 2023. However, an official confirmation from the Board Official is awaited. Once published, candidates can download the CISCE Datesheet by visiting the official website –

Media reports suggest that the board is expected to conduct the ICSE Class 10th annual examination between February and March. Meanwhile, the practical examination for the Class 10th annual exam is expected to be held in January-February, 2024. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode.

CISCE Class 10th, 12th Datesheet Format : PDF

: PDF CISCE website: /

MP Board Exam Datesheet 2024

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct the MP board Class 10 exam between February 5 to 28, 2024. The Class 12 exam will be conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024. Students can check and download the date sheet by visiting the websites at and .

Madhya Pradesh Board Official Website: and .

Madhya Pradesh Board 10th Exam Date : February 5 to 28, 2024.

: February 5 to 28, 2024. Madhya Pradesh Board 12th Exam Date: February 6 to March 5, 2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.