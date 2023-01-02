CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu Board: Check State-Wise List Of Class 10, 12 Board Exams

Board Exams 2023: It seems that 2023 is a year of reviving offline examinations for students of Classes 10 and 12. Whether it is about the central or state board, there are preparations going on to take the final board exams offline everywhere. Several boards will conduct their final board examination in February and March. States like Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and many more will conduct the examinations in the month of March. Here’s the list of state-wise board exams which are scheduled to begin in March 2023.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023. Students can download the CBSE 2023 board exam date sheets by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. According to the CBSE class 12 revised date sheet, the exam scheduled to be held on April 4 will now be conducted on March 27, 2023.

CBSE Board Official Website: cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) The Directorate of Government Examination has released the Tamil Nadu exams 2023 dates for Classes 10, 11, and 12. Students can download the Tamil Nadu board timetable 2023 by visiting the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. As per the schedule, Tamil Nadu board exams will begin on March 13, 2023. The examination will conclude on April 20, 2023. According to the Tamil Nadu exam schedule, the class 10th exams will be conducted between April 6 to April 20, 2023. Meanwhile, the Class 11th examination will be held between March 14 to April 5, 2023. The Class 10 and the Class 12 exams will begin with the Language papers on the first day of the exam. The class 12th exams will be held from March 13 to April 3, 2023. Tamil Nadu Board Official Website: dge.tn.gov.in Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Board Exams 2023 The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has already released Maharashtra Board Exams 2023 Datesheet for Class 10 and Class 12. One can download the Maharashtra board Class 10 and Class 12 exam timetable by visiting the official website – mahahsscboard.in. The Class 10 board exams 2023 will be held between March 2 to March 25. Meanwhile, the Class 12 board exams 2023 will be held from February 21 to March 20, 2023. Maharashtra Board Official Website: mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra Board Datesheet PDF: Timetable SSC March Meghalaya Board Datesheet 2023 The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the date sheet for the MBOSE Board Class 10th and Class 12th examinations. Eligible students can check and download the timetable by visiting the official website of the Board at mbose.in. The Board will conduct the MBOSE SSLC (Class 10) exams from March 3, 2023, to March 17, 2023. The Board will conduct the HSSLC examination between March 1 to March 28, 2023. Meanwhile, the MBOSE Class 12 practical exams will be conducted between February 10 and February 20, 2023. Meghalaya Board Official Website: mbose.in .

. Meghalaya Board Datesheet PDF: MBOSE Class 10th TimeTable PDF, Download MBOSE Class 12th TimeTable PDF Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th 12th Date Sheet The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the examination dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. As per the CGBSE 10th 12th Date Sheet, the board will conduct Class 10 theory exams from March 2 to March 24, 2023. Meanwhile, the Higher Secondary Certificate Examination/ Class 12 theory exams are scheduled to be held between March 1 and March 31, 2023. One can download the CGBSE 2023 examination schedule by visiting the official website at cgbse.nic.in Chhattisgarh Board Official Website: cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh Board Datesheet PDF: Download CGBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet PDF

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) 2023

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct the MP board Class 10 exam between March 1 and March 27, 2023. The Class 12 exam will be conducted from March 2 to April 1, 2023. Students can check and download the date sheet by visiting the websites at mpbse.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) 2023

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released the exam schedule for the Assam HSLC exams 2023. As per the official schedule, the board exams will be held from March 3, 2023, to March 20, 2023. The Assam Class 10 board exam will be conducted in two shifts and is scheduled to begin with an English paper on March 3. The exam will conclude with Advance Mathematics, Geography and other papers on March 20.

Kerala Board Of Public Examination (KBPE) 2023

The Kerala board has released the Class 10 board exam timetable on the official website – sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala Class 10 exam will begin from March 9 to March 29, 2023.

Kerala Board Official Website: sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Kerala KBPE Kerala SSLC timetable 2023 PDF: Kerala SSLC Examination March 2023 Notification

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) 2023

The Punjab board Class 10 exam will begin from March 21 and will end on April 18, 2023. Whereas, the Class 12 board exams will begin on February 20 and will conclude on April 13, 2023.

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

The Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be conducted from February 27 and February 13 respectively. One can download the CISCE board exam 2023 date sheet by visiting the official website at cisce.org.

AP SSC 2023 Timetable

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination timetable for the academic year 2023. Candidates can check their SSC exam timetable at www.bse.ap.gov.in.

UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Soon

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj is expected to release the UP board exam date sheet 2023 for classes 10 and 12th anytime soon. When released, the students can check and download the UPMSP Class 10th timetable 2023/ UPMSP Class 12th class timetable 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at upmsp.edu.in.The UP board theory exams are likely to be held in the month of March, while the UP board practical exams 2023 will be conducted from February 16 to 28, 2023, tentatively.