Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: List Of States That Issued Board Exam Time Tables

Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: There are some boards such as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad(UPMSP), Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) which are yet to declare the date sheet.

Check the list of state boards that have announced the date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams 2023.

Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Latest Update: As Class 10 and Class 12 board exams are about to begin soon, most of the state boards have issued the board exam date sheet for their respective schools. These boards include Meghalaya Board of School of Education (MBOSE), Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB), Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), Tamil Nadu Board, Kerala Board, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) and Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB).

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations

The CISCE has also issued the date sheet and said Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held from February 27 and February 13 respectively. The CISCE board exam 2023 date sheet is available on the official website– cisce.org.

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations

The TNDGE said it has issued the date sheet and accordingly Class 10 and the Class 12 exams will begin with the Language papers on the first day of the exam. However, the Class 10 SSLC exams will begin on April 6, 2023, and the Tamil Nadu Class 12 theory exams will begin on March 13, 2023.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education

The MSBSHSE said that the Maharashtra board Class 10 and Class 12 exam timetable is available on the official website – mahahsscboard.in. As per the date sheet, Class 10 board exams 2023 will be conducted from March 2 to March 25. And the Class 12 board exams 2023 will be conducted from February 21 to March 20.

Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education

Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education has issued the date sheet for the board exams and according to the date sheet, the Meghalaya Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held from March 3 and March 1, 2023 respectively. The board said that the Class 10 exams will start with English and the Class 12 exams will begin with the English and Alternative English and MIL papers on the next day.

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) said it will hold the 2023 Class 10 exams from March 2 to March 24, while Class 12 exams will be from March 1 to March 31, 2023. The board added that it will conduct the practical examination from January 10 to January 31, 2023.

Board of Secondary Education, Assam

The SEBA said in the date sheet that the Assam Class 10 board exam will be held in two shifts and is scheduled to begin with English paper on March 3. The board said that the exam will conclude on March 20 with Advance Mathematics, Geography and other papers.

Kerala Board Of Public Examination

The KBPE has issued the date sheet and said the Kerala Class 10 exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 9 to March 29, 2023. Students can access the Kerala SSLC timetable 2023 on the official website– sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education

The MPBSE has also issued date sheet and said Class 10 exam will be held between March 1 and March 27, 2023, while the Class 12 exam will be from March 2 to April 1, 2023. Students can check details on mpbse.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Punjab School Education Board

The PSEB said it has issued the date sheet and Class 10 exam will start on March 21 and will end on April 18, 2023, while the Class 12 board exams will start on February 20 and will conclude on April 13, 2023.