Board Exam 2024: State-Wise Updates on Class 10, 12 Annual Theory, Practical Examination

Here’s the list of state-wise board exams that are likely to be scheduled to begin in mid-February or March 2024.

CBSE 2023-24 Class 12 Board Exams Maths Sample Question Papers

Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Datesheet 2023-24: Every year, board examinations are held for students at the end of an academic year, often in secondary or high school. The examinations are administered by various educational boards or authorities. Usually, several state conducts their final board examination in February and March. States such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and many more will conduct the examinations in the month of February and March. The examination serves as a crucial assessment of a student’s knowledge and skills in various subjects. Here’s the list of state-wise board exams that are likely to be scheduled to begin in mid-February or March 2024.

CBSE Datesheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will soon release the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th datesheets for the 2023-24 board exams. Once published, students can access the pdf format document at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. The practical examinations and the board’s annual theory examinations are scheduled to start with effect from February 1, 2024, and February 15 respectively for both Classes X and XII. The maximum mark allotted to each subject is 100 with marks distribution among theory, practical, project, and IA components as per the details mentioned in the PDF shared HERE.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Datesheet Format : PDF

: PDF CBSE Website: cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

Uttar Pradesh Board Datesheet

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj will release the Uttar Pradesh UP board exam date sheet 2023 for classes 10 and 12th soon. Students can download the UPMSP Class 10th timetable 2023 and UPMSP Class 12th class timetable 2023 at upmsp.edu.in. Only those students who have qualified for the Class 9th and Class 11th exams will be eligible to appear for the annual board examination. Speaking of the media reports, UPMSP is expected to conduct the final practical examination from January 21, 2024. Reports further suggest that the final practical exams are likely to be conducted from January 21 and conclude on February 5, 2024. Currently, the UPMSP’s officials have not announced the UPMSP Class 10th board theory exam timetable 2024. The detailed date sheet will be released on upmsp.edu.in.

Uttar Pradesh Board Official Website : upmsp.edu.in .

: . Uttar Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Exam Date: to be announced soon.

CISCE Timetable 2024 – ICSE, ISC Datesheet

The Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) is likely to release the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 date sheet 2024 and the Indian School Certificate(ISC) Class 12 date sheet 2024 soon. The CISCE Class 10th/12th timetable will include the names of the subjects, examination dates, days, and timing of the examination. Students can access the ICSE Class 10th/ ISC Class 12th timetable by visiting the official website at cisce.org.

CISCE Class 10th, 12th Datesheet Format : PDF

: PDF CISCE website: https://cisce.org/

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the examination schedule for the Class 10 and Class 12 annual board exams. The board will conduct the examination for the Class 10 theory exams and Higher Secondary Certificate Examination/ Class 12 theory exams. Students can download the CGBSE Class 10th, 12th board examination 2024 by visiting the official website at cgbse.nic.in. The Chhattisgarh board Class 10th and 12th examination is expected to be conducted in March 2024.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet: soon

CGBSE Official Website: cgbse.nic.in

Maharashtra Board Exam 2024

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has already released Maharashtra Board Exams 2024 Datesheet for Class 10 and Class 12. One can download the Maharashtra board Class 10 and Class 12 exam timetable by visiting the official website – mahahsscboard.in. The Maharashtra Class 10 board exams 2024 will be held between March 1 to March 22. Meanwhile, the Class 12 board exams 2024 will be held from February 21 to March 14, 2024.

Maharashtra Board Official Website: mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra Board Datesheet PDF: Timetable SSC March

Timetable SSC March Maharashtra Board SSC Exam Date: March 1 to March 22

Maharashtra Board HSC Exam Date: February 21 to March 14, 2024

CHSE Odisha Class 10, 12 exam dates 2024

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will conduct the Class 10th examination from February 20 to March 4. The Class 12 exams will begin from February 14 and conclude on March 13. According to the official notification, the practical exams will be held in the first week of January 2024, i.e. about a month before the theory exams commence. The practical exams’ marks are supposed to be submitted to the council by the second or third week of January. Students can download the Odisha CHSE board exam date sheets by visiting the official website of the Board at chseodisha.nic.in.

Odisha Board Official Website: chseodisha.nic.in

Odisha 10th Exam Date: February 20 to March 4

Odisha Board 12th Exam Date: February 14 and conclude on March 13.

MP Board Exam Datesheet 2024

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct the MP board Class 10 exam between February 5 to 28, 2024. The Class 12 exam will be conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024. Students can check and download the date sheet by visiting the websites at mpbse.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Madhya Pradesh Board Official Website: mpbse.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Madhya Pradesh Board 10th Exam Date : February 5 to 28, 2024.

: February 5 to 28, 2024. Madhya Pradesh Board 12th Exam Date: February 6 to March 5, 2024.

