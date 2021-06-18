New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released a policy for the tabulation of marks for class 12 board examination 2021 following the announcement of evaluation criteria. On Friday, released an official notification stating that CBSE will assist the schools in the preparation of the results. Also Read - CTET July 2021: CBSE May Release Notification for Teacher's Eligibility Test by June 20 | Latest Update

Earlier, the board had submitted the CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria 2021 for result calculation to the Supreme Court. In the detailed criteria as shared by the CBSE, marks scored by students in their Class 10, 11 and 12 would be considered in the ratio of 30, 30 and 40%.

Click Here To Read CBSE's Official Guidelines to Schools

The Centre told the Supreme Court that the CBSE will be adopting a 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks of class 12 students based on results of class 10, 11 and 12 respectively. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was told by Attorney General K K Venugopal that CBSE students who are not satisfied with the evaluation formula will be given an opportunity to take up Class 12 examination when the pandemic situation becomes conducive.

Talking about the tabulation policy, a CBSE spokesperson said that the rationale of this format is well explained in elements 1-3 . he also urged all stakeholders to emphasise on this in even more simple terms for the understanding of all.

As per the tabulation policy document, the Class 10 board examinations held for the current cohort of class 12 students fit the requirement and the results of these examinations maybe treated as a measure of students’ ability.

The tabulation policy emphasises on element 3 or Class 12. “It is, therefore, advisable to include class 11 results as well the overall assessment since they were held a year ago, were based on the prescribed senior secondary syllabus and were conducted in settings that approximate standardized examinations,” said CBSE in its policy document.