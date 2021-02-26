CBSE Board Exam 2021: Dismissing rumours, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday clarified that it has NOT reduced the syllabus of social science for the upcoming class 10 board examinations. A couple of days back, various web portals had reported that a total of five units from the theory of the social sciences topics have been removed for the students. But later, the board clarified that nothing of this sort has been announced as of now. Also Read - CBSE Board Class 10 Exam 2021: Download Maths Sample Paper Online | Check Deleted Topics From Syllabus Here

"I would like to inform friends that there is no official word on further reduction in syllabus in class 10 social science as rumoured", one of the CBSE officials asserted.

The CBSE would conduct the social science exam for class 10 on May 27.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus: How to Download

Earlier last year, the central board had reduced the syllabus for students of classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 by up to 30 per cent to make up for the academic loss caused due to COVID-19.