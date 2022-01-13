New Delhi: With the rise in coronavirus cases across the country, students are worried about the fate of final board examinations as they are round the corner. In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, several states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and others have suspended normal classes and switched to online learning.Also Read - Stop Using Cloth Masks Right Away Against Omicron Variant, Here's What The Study Says

As per the latest reports, some state boards and universities are mulling to postpone all semester exams owing to the rise in COVID cases. Off lately, the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government decided to defer all university end-semester exams that were scheduled to begin from next—January 20 onwards.

"In view of the prevailing rapid spread of COVID-19, the semester examinations, January 2022 for 5 years and 3 years UG honours degree students of Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University scheduled to be held from January 20, 2022, has been postponed until further orders", the notification read.

Besides, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has also postponed the main examinations scheduled to be held on January 17. OSSC, Odisha has stated that the revised date will be informed later on the official website, www.ossc.gov.in.

Similarly, Lucknow University also defereed exams that were scheduled for January 14. The University has rescheduled the exam for January 27.

Earlier, the University of Jammu had also postponed semester exams due to rising cases. “All PG (all subjects- 2nd & 4th Semesters), PGDBM (2nd Semester), B.Ed. (2nd Semester), & B.Sc Nursing (3rd year) exams (ongoing and which were scheduled) stand postponed. The fresh dates and the mode of examination shall be announced/notified shortly”, the university had said in a tweet.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on the other hand, in its official communique had informed that term 2 exams 2022 for classes 10 and 12 will be held if the situation remains conducive. The exams are scheduled to be held in March-April and if reports are to be believed the board may announce the date sheet soon on the official website—cbse.gov.in.