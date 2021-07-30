Class 10th, 12th Board Results 2021 LIVE: The wait seems to be over for students as many state boards results, apart from CBSE 12th scores, are scheduled to be released today. These boards include Meghalaya, Assam, Punjab and Jharkhand. While MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2021 and Assam HSLC 10th Result 2021 have already been declared, students are awaiting PSEB 12th result which will be announced at 2:30 pm today. Apart from this, Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Result 2021 will be released today at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Meanwhile, the CBSE will declare the Class 12th results today at 2 PM. Students are advised to keep a tab on india.com for the latest and fastest updates on board results that will be declared today. They can also find direct links to check Assam HSLC 10th Result 2021 and MBOSE 12th Result 2021 below:Also Read - RBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10 Board Exam Results to be Declared Soon at rajresults.nic.in | Check Latest Updates Here

10th, 12th Results 2021: LIVE UPDATES

11:14 AM: All eyes are set on the Punjab School Education Board, PSEB, which will declare the much-awaited Class 12 results at 2:30 pm on the official website. Once PSEB Class 12th results are out, students can check their scores at pseb.ac.in.

11:08 AM: The Meghalana Board has announced MBOSE 12th Result 2021 today on the official website mbose.in. Results of all streams – Arts, Science and Commerce have been released. DIRECT Link to check results

11:00 AM: The Assam board has DECLARED the Class 10 results on its official website. Students can check their scores at resultsassam.nic.in.

10:46 AM: The Assam Board (SEBA) is also expected to announce the Assam HSLC results for Class 10 today at 11 AM. Students can check scores on official websites at sebaonlien.org and resultsassam.nic.in. The link will be activated shortly. Stay tuned.

