Board Exam Results 2022: With board examinations over, the candidates are now waiting for their class 10 and class 12 results to be announced. According to the latest reports, Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education (UPMSP), Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Uttarakhand Board Of School Education (UBSE) are likely to release the scorecards soon.
Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official websites of the respective boards i.e. upresults.nic.in (UP Board), rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in (Rajasthan Board), ubse.uk.gov.in (Uttarakhand Board).
The candidates must also note that the Maharashtra Board, Kerala Board, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Inter Board, Assam Board and other result dates are likely in June.
UP Board Result, Rajasthan Board RBSE Result, UBSE, UK Board Result and other updates
|Board Name
|Result Name
|Class
|Tentative/ Official Date of Release
|Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad
|UP Board Result 2022
|10th 12th
|June 1st Week
|Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer
|RBSE 10th Result 2022
|10th
|June 2nd week
|Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer
|RBSE 12th Result 2022
|12th Arts
|June 2nd week
|Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer
|RBSE 12th Result 2022
|12th Science, Commerce
|May End or June 1st week
|Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education, UBSE
|UK Board Result 2022
|10th 12th
|Before June 10, 2022
|Board of Secondary Education, Assam – SEBA
|Assam HSLC Result 2022
|HSLC, Class 10
|June 1st Week
|Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC
|Assam HS Result 2022
|12th
|May End or June 1st week
|Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE
|Maharashtra HSC Result 2022
|12th
|By June 10
|Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE
|Maharashtra SSC Result 2022
|10th
|End of June
|Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB
|GSEB SSC Result 2022
|10th
|June 1st Week
|Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB
|GSEB HSC General Result 2022
|12th Arts, Commerce
|By May 28
|Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE
|HPBOSE 12th Result 2022
|12th
|May End or June 1st week
|Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE
|HPBOSE 10th Result 2022
|10th
|June 2nd week
|Board of School Education Haryana , HBSE
|HBSE 10th Result 2022
|10th
|By June 15
|Board of School Education Haryana , HBSE
|HBSE 12th Result 2022
|12th
|By June 10
|West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, WBBSE
|WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022
|10th
|By May 28
|West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education
|WBCHSE, WB 12th Result 2022
|12th
|June 1st Week
|DHSE Kerala
|DHSE Result 2022
|12th
|On June 20, 2022
|Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan
|Kerala SSLC Result 2022
|10th
|On June 10, 2022
|PreUniversity Examination Board, Karnataka
|Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2022
|12th
|3rd week of June