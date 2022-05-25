Board Exam Results 2022: With board examinations over, the candidates are now waiting for their class 10 and class 12 results to be announced. According to the latest reports, Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education (UPMSP), Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Uttarakhand Board Of School Education (UBSE) are likely to release the scorecards soon.Also Read - UP Board Results 2022: UPMSP Likely to Declare Results in June. Check List of websites To Know Score

Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official websites of the respective boards i.e. upresults.nic.in (UP Board), rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in (Rajasthan Board), ubse.uk.gov.in (Uttarakhand Board). Also Read - Rajasthan RBSE Results 2022: RBSE Class 10, 12 Results Date Likely To Be Out Today @rajresults.nic.in

The candidates must also note that the Maharashtra Board, Kerala Board, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Inter Board, Assam Board and other result dates are likely in June. Also Read - REET 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow: Check Application Fee, Exam Dates, Steps to Apply

UP Board Result, Rajasthan Board RBSE Result, UBSE, UK Board Result and other updates
Board NameResult NameClassTentative/ Official Date of Release
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha ParishadUP Board Result 202210th 12thJune 1st Week
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, AjmerRBSE 10th Result 202210thJune 2nd week
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, AjmerRBSE 12th Result 202212th ArtsJune 2nd week
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, AjmerRBSE 12th Result 202212th Science, CommerceMay End or June 1st week
Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education, UBSEUK Board Result 202210th 12thBefore June 10, 2022
Board of Secondary Education, Assam – SEBAAssam HSLC Result 2022HSLC, Class 10June 1st Week
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSECAssam HS Result 202212thMay End or June 1st week
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSEMaharashtra HSC Result 202212thBy June 10
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSEMaharashtra SSC Result 202210thEnd of June
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEBGSEB SSC Result 202210thJune 1st Week
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEBGSEB HSC General Result 202212th Arts, CommerceBy May 28
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSEHPBOSE 12th Result 202212thMay End or June 1st week
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSEHPBOSE 10th Result 202210thJune 2nd week
Board of School Education Haryana , HBSEHBSE 10th Result 202210thBy June 15
Board of School Education Haryana , HBSEHBSE 12th Result 202212thBy June 10
West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, WBBSEWBBSE Madhyamik Result 202210thBy May 28
West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary EducationWBCHSE, WB 12th Result 202212thJune 1st Week
DHSE KeralaDHSE Result 202212thOn June 20, 2022
Kerala Pareeksha BhavanKerala SSLC Result 202210thOn June 10, 2022
PreUniversity Examination Board, KarnatakaKarnataka PUC 2 Result 202212th3rd week of June