Board Exam Results 2022: With board examinations over, the candidates are now waiting for their class 10 and class 12 results to be announced. According to the latest reports, Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education (UPMSP), Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Uttarakhand Board Of School Education (UBSE) are likely to release the scorecards soon.

Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official websites of the respective boards i.e. upresults.nic.in (UP Board), rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in (Rajasthan Board), ubse.uk.gov.in (Uttarakhand Board).

The candidates must also note that the Maharashtra Board, Kerala Board, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Inter Board, Assam Board and other result dates are likely in June.

UP Board Result, Rajasthan Board RBSE Result, UBSE, UK Board Result and other updates