Board Exam Results 2022: After a two-year hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic, state and central education boards are finally conducting final board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students in offline mode. Hereby, results of the board exams are also scheduled to be announced soon. While Bihar and Madhya Pradesh have already announced the results of their board exams and some other states are expected to declare their board exam results soon in May or June.Also Read - UP Board 10th Result 2021 DECLARED: Scores Announced on UPMSP Website, DIRECT LINK Here

Let’s have a look at the latest updates on Maharashtra SSC and HSC, UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th, RBSE Rajasthan Class 10, 12, and GSEB Gujarat board results below: Also Read - UP Board 10th 12th Result 2021 Date BIG UPDATE: UPMSP Likely To Release Results by THIS Date

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022

The Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) is expected to declare HSC and SSC results by June 15. The MSHSEB will declare the results on mahahsscboard.in, msbshse.co.in, mh-ssc.ac.in and mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra SSC exams were held from March 15 to April 18 and for HSC students, the exams were conducted from March 4 to April 7. Also Read - UP Board Result 2018: Class 10, 12 Results to be Declared by UPMSP Today at upresults.nic.in

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022

As many as 52 lakh students appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10 and Class 12 final exams from March 24 to April 14. The UPMSP Board will declare results on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. This year, a total of 51,92,689 students have registered for class 10 and class 12 UP board exams. This includes 27,81,654 students of Class 10 and 24,11,035 students of Class 12.

RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th, 12th Results 2022

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is also expected to announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations soon. As per reports, the RBSE results are expected by the end of May but the board has not made any official announcement yet. The board results are expected to be announced by Rajasthan’s Education Minister at a press conference. Once the results are announced, students can check them on the RBSE website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

GSEB Gujarat Board Results 2022

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is likely to announce HSC Result 2022 by the end of May. The results will be available for Science, Commerce, Arts and Vocational streams. To check their results, candidates will require their roll number and registration number to check the results. GSEB Class 12 board examination began on March 28 for Science and General stream and ended on April 12 for the General stream and on April 8 for the Science stream. Around 5 lakh students are waiting for results to be declared.