JKBOSE 12th Result 2021-22: Big news for the Class 12th students of the Kashmir Division from the Jammu and Kashmir Board. The Jammu and Kashmir Board State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday declared the JKBOSE Class 12 results for Kashmir Division. Those students who have appeared for the examination can download the JKBOSE Results from the official website, jkbose.nic.in.Also Read - HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2022: HP Board 12th Results Declared at hpbose.org | Here's How to Check

JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2021-22: Steps to Download Here

Visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Board State Board of School Education, jkbose.nic.in

Now click on the Results secion available on the homepage.

Select Kashmir division.

A new window will appear on the screen.

Now, select the option for JKBOSE 12th Result 2021 Kashmir Division.

Enter the required credentials roll number, and submit.

The JKBOSE Result will appear on the screen.

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Exams for Kashmir Division were conducted in the months of November – December 2021 in offline mode. Also Read - EIL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 75 Management Trainee Posts at engineersindia.com| Check Vacancy, Other Details