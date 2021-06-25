CBSE Board Results Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has set up a help desk for assisting schools in computing board results 2021. This has been done to assist in computing both class 10th and 12th results. The help desk will address and answer all queries related to CBSE result tabulation. The board said that only queries related to CBSE will be entertained and no general query so as to ensure its effective implementation will be heard. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams, JEE Mains, NEET 2021: Education Minister to go Live Tomorrow, Answer Queries of Students

The helpdesk will be functional on all working days (Monday-Friday) from 9.30 am to 5 pm. The helpdesk will not entertain any visitor for face-to-face interaction.

CBSE help desk: How to seek assistance

Schools will have to send their queries through email Dedicated mail IDs have been created for both classes For queries related to class 10 tabulation policy, schools should mail at class-10-result@cbseshiksha.in For inquiries on class 12 tabulation policy, schools should mail at class-12-result@cbseshiksha.in. For contacting over phone, schools need to call on any of the mentioned numbers- 9311226587, 9311226588, 9311226589, 9311226590. For IT-related queries, the help desk number is 9311226591.

Schools need to keep the following information ready while contacting:

School name

School number

City name

In case of technical queries, schools will be asked to provide screenshots too

Problems should be clearly explained in the mail

Mail should be short and easy to read and understand

IT system to help in calculation of marks

CBSE on June 18th informed all the affiliated schools about an IT system for calculation of CBSE results of Classes 10th and 12th. CBSE said that with the assistance of the curated IT system the whole evaluation process will become easy, hassle-free, and less time-consuming. The board further informed that the IT system will also pre-populate marks for the Class X students who passed from CBSE and will try to include other boards' class X result data.