CISCE Class 12 Results 2021 Latest Update: CISCE students who are waiting for the Class 12 Board Results 2021, here comes a piece of good news for you all. According to reports, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to declare its Class 12 exam results by July 20. The report further suggested that the evaluation of the performance of students will be done on the internal marks for Classes 11 and 12. Notably, the CISCE will consider the best performances from 2015 to 2020.

On the other hand, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will on Thursday submit before the Supreme Court its report on the Class 12 assessment system. The apex court had earlier granted two weeks' time to finalise the criteria for declaring the Class 12 results.

Keeping the COVID pandemic in mind, the Central government had on June 1 had cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021.

Welcoming the decision from the Centre and the CBSE, the apex court enquired about the principle to be applied to devise evaluation criteria to prepare results for Class 12. During the last hearing, the Central government had sought two weeks’ time to respond.

However, the CISCE wanted four weeks’ time, but the bench said that would delay the process for students looking to study abroad.

In the meantime, the CBSE has issued a new circular on the change of mode of the school-based assessment and practical test. Moreover, the CBSE has asked its affiliated schools to complete pending internal or practical exams online. The CBSE has also set up a 13-member panel to work on the report to be submitted before the Supreme Court.

In the meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ suggesting that the result for class 12 students, whose exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, should be tabulated taking into account the marks scored during class 10, 11 and pre-board exams.

For class 10, schools have been asked to submit the tabulated marks by June 30 and the result is expected to be declared in July.