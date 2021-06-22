New Delhi: There cannot be any uniform assessment policy for all board examinations, which includes those of the CBSE, the ICSE and the state boards, the Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court. Attorney General K K Venugopal, representing the Centre, told a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar that all boards are autonomous bodies, and empowered to formulate their schemes in connection with the assessment of Class 12 students. Also Read - CBSE, ICSE Class 12 Assessment Scheme: SC Approves Board’s Evaluation Policy; Calls It Fair, Reasonable

He told the top court that the life of each student is protected by Article 21 of the Constitution, and it is not safe or prudent to have a written exam amid the ongoing pandemic. "Students cannot be compelled to take examination during the pandemic. For example, if something happens to a student, then his/her parents will sue the board," Venugopal said.

The AG said this situation has arisen for first time and the boards had to innovate and think of the students' best interest. He added that 13 experts have put their heads together and has been approved by the CBSE. The Centre also informed the top court that students will be given an option, that is, if they are not satisfied with the assessment, then they can opt for the exam.

The CBSE on Monday informed the Supreme Court the optional examinations for Class 12 students, unsatisfied with its assessment criteria, would be held between August 15 to September 15. The exams would be conducted if the environment is conducive against the backdrop of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.