Bengaluru: Amidst the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic, demand to cancel Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams 2021 grew louder. Notably, the Karnataka government has deferred the Karnataka SSLC exams 2021, scheduled to begin from June 21, till further orders and had asserted that they will release the revised schedule for the examination after the second wave of covid dies.

In the wake of pandemic, several boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) have cancelled class 10 board exams 2021. However, Karnataka government has clearly stated that it would conduct the SSLC exams 2021.

"We have not taken any decision regarding cancellation of the SSLC or the PUC-II exams, which were postponed earlier in view of the rising COVID cases", S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister had clearly stated, asking students to focus on studies and not get disturbed with the media reports.

Students Demand Cancellation, Narrate Their Plight

“We are scared of COVID but our Education Minister is planning to hold exams. Half of the year we’ve studied online but now we have to write our exam offline. It’s very risky for us to appear in the exam as we don’t have any school bus facility. CBSE boards are cancelled, then why are they doing this partiality?” Sharal Patrao, a student of St. Aloysius High School, Mangalore asked.

Echoing similar views, several SSLC students took to Twitter demanding cancellation of Class 10 exams. “Please cancel SSLC board exams in Karnataka and save students lives”, tweeted a candidate.

What are they thinking student lives does not matter !! This ate called true politics 💯#cancelExamsSaveStudent #modijisave12thstudents #cancelkarnatakaboardexams — Sahil Patil (@SahilPa75269825) May 28, 2021

Ma'am please support karnataka students for cancelling 10th and puc exams#cancelExamsSaveStudent #cancelkarnatakaboardexams — Uzma Ibrath (@IbrathUzma) May 30, 2021

State boards that have cancelled class 10 board exam 2021

Tamil Nadu: It became one of the first states to defer the Class 10 board exam in view of the pandemic. More than nine lakh class 10 students in Tamil Nadu will be promoted without the board examinations this year. The cancellation of the exams, originally scheduled to begin from March 27 and first put off to June 1 due to the lockdown, was announced by the former Chief Minister K Palaniswami, bringing relief to the students and parents.

Telangana: The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government in Telangana has also scrapped Class 10 exams, saying it would not be possible to hold the boards due to the spread of coronavirus and about 5.35 lakh students would be promoted.

Punjab: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that all PSEB students of Classes 5, 8 and 10 will be promoted to the next class without any exams.

Uttar Pradesh: The UPMSP cancelled the Class 10 board exams 2021 in the wake of coronavirus. Issuing a notification in this regard, the state board said that over 29 lakh students will pass the Class 10 board exams 2021 without any examination.

Maharashtra: Similarly, the Maharashtra Government has also announced the cancellation of the Maharashtra Board class 10 examination. “Given the worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to cancel the state board exams for class 10th” Maharashtra Minister for School Education, Varsha Gaikwad.

Haryana: Haryana school board, the BSEH, cancelled Class 10 board exams. It had also postponed Class 12 exams 2021.

Jammu And Kashmir: Earlier last month, the Office of LG of Jammu and Kashmir had ordered to cancel the class 10 examination for the remaining subjects. Class 10 students in the UT will be promoted to Class 11 based on internal assessments.