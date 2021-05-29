New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear on May 31 a plea seeking directions to cancel the class 12 exams of the CBSE and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. “Be optimistic. May be by Monday (May 31), some resolution will be there,” a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari told the petitioner. Justice Maheshwari observed that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to take a call on the issue on June 1. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams: Patiala Babes Fame Ashnoor Kaur Shares Funny Video, Says 'Aab Toh Announce Krdo'

The plea, filed by petitioner Mamta Sharma, has also sought directions to devise an "objective methodology" to declare the result of Class 12 Board Exams within a specific time frame. At the outset, the bench asked Sharma whether she has served the copy of the plea to the advocate representing the CBSE. When the petitioner said she will serve the copy of the plea to the parties, the bench observed, You do it. We will have it on Monday (May 31) . We permit the petitioner-in-person to serve advance copy on the standing counsel for the respondent(s), namely, central agency, CBSE, ICSE and also the office of the Attorney General for India, the bench said in its order, adding, List this matter on Monday, i.e. May 31, 2021 at 11 AM. The petition has arrayed the Centre, the CBSE and the CISCE as respondents in the matter.

Today, India.com had a chat with Advocate Mamata Sharma regarding the whole situation and she answered some of our questions related to the holding of Class 12 Board exams. Watch the exclusive interview here: