Board exams 2021: All eyes are set on the Supreme Court hearing when the CBSE and the CISCE boards will submit the assessment criteria on the basis of which they are supposed to pass the class 12th students. The hearing is scheduled to take place today at 11 AM. CBSE, CISCE students who have been waiting for clarity on the evaluation criteria can expect an announcement anytime this week. The Supreme Court had given the CBSE, CISCE boards two weeks' time to come out with evaluation criteria for Class 12 students. Now the CBSE, CISCE boards have to submit the formula for awarding marks to the students of class 12. The Central government had cancelled CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 keeping the Covid-19 situation in mind. Other boards including CISCE had followed suit and cancelled board exams 2021 in line with the Centre's decision on CBSE. Students are requested to follow the blog for latest updates on SC hearing on board exams 2021 evaluation criteria.

CBSE, CISCE Class 12th board exams 2021 LIVE UPDATES

6:55 AM: If reports are to believed, the final CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 is likely to be based on a 30-30-40 formula. While the latest pre-board test is likely to account for 40% of the weight in the final tally, Class 10 and Class 11 scores may contribute to the remaining share.



6: 50 AM: Senior officials of the CBSE have expressed hope that the evaluation criteria, which has been prepared on the basis of the report of the 12-member committee of experts, maybe released this week.

6: 45 AM: The CBSE had constituted a 13-member panel to submit its recommendations for the criteria to evaluate class 12 students whose exams were cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.