New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a relief measure for students who are going to appear in board exams 2022 and have lost their parents due to the coronavirus, news agency PTI reported. Students appearing for Class 10th and 12th board exams next year will not have to pay any registration or examination fees if they have lost their parents due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the CBSE.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the country adversely and keeping in view its impact on students, CBSE, as a special measure for the academic session 2021-22, has decided that neither the examination fees nor the registration fees will be charged by the Board from the students who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian or adoptive parents due to COVID-19 pandemic," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

"The schools while submitting the list of candidates for class 10 and 12 examinations will provide the details of these students after verifying the genuineness," he added.

