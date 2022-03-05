JKBOSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2022 Date Announced: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has formally announced the JKBOSE 10th and 12th Exam 2022 dates for students from Jammu Region, as per the latest updates. Candidates preparing for the examination can download the timetable from the official website –jkbose.nic.inAlso Read - AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022: Apply For 23 Faculty Posts at aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in | Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

According to the timetable, the class 10th examination will begin from March 29 and will end on April 16, 2022. Meanwhile, the class 12 exam for Jammu Division will begin on March 25, 2022, and conclude on May 2, 2022. JKBOSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet mentions that the timetable is for students giving Summer Zone exams. One can also check the schedule from the table given below.

JKBOSE Class 10 Time table 2022: Check Schedule Here

Date Subject March 29, 2022. Additional/Optional – Kashmiri, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Sanskrit, Dogri, etc. April 1, 2022. English April 5, 2022. Social Science April 7, 222. Vocational Subjects April 11, 2022. Mathematics, Music, Painting, Art & Drawing April 13, 2022. Hindi/Urdu April 16, 2022. Science, Home Science

JKBOSE Class 12 Time Table 2022: Check Schedule Here

Date Subject March 25, 2022. Vocational Subjects (All) March 28, 2022. Geography, Psychology, Music, Philosophy, Education March 31, 2022. General English April 4, 2022. Physics, Home Science, History, Public Administration, Human Development, Business Mathematics April 8, 2022. Computer Science, Information Practices, Environmental Science, Physical Education etc. April 12, 2022. Biology, Statistics, Political Science, Accountancy April 25, 2022. Chemistry, Arabic, Persian, Economics, Sanskrit, Clothing for family, Entrepreneurship Economics April 28, 2022. Geology, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Urdu, Hindi, Kashmiri, Business Studies etc. May 2, 2022. Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Sociology, Extensive Education

Examinees are advised to follow the directions on the backside of their Admit Cards to the letter, and to carry the same (Admit Card) on all examination days for verification. For the convenience of the students, we have also provided you with a direct link to download the exam schedule. One can check the detailed schedule from the link given below.