New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday a writ petition seeking cancellation of offline physical examinations to be conducted by CBSE, ICSE, NIOS, and several state boards. Earlier on Monday, Advocate Prashant Padmanabhan had mentioned the petition for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana. “Physical classes couldn’t be conducted due to the pandemic”, the counsel had submitted, following which CJI Ramana referred the matter to the bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar.Also Read - Pegasus Row: SC To Hear Batch Of Petitions On Spying Allegations On February 23
“Let the matter go before the bench of Justice A.M. Khanwilkar”. Justice Khanwilkar had earlier dealt with petitions in connection with board exams last year”, CJI Ramana said yesterday. Also Read - Tata vs Cyrus Mistry Case: Supreme Court to Hear Review Plea Against Tata Group on March 9
As per the reports of Live Law, a bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar stated that an advanced copy of the petition needs to be served to the CBSE and other concerned respondents in the case. “You presently serve an advanced copy to the CBSE. Not the states. We will list it tomorrow. We have no problem. Liberty to serve an advance copy to standing counsel for concerned respondents”, Live Law quoted Justice Khanwilkar as saying. Also Read - No Board Exams For Classes 5, 8 in Haryana This Year; Will Begin Next Session
What Does The Petition Demand?
- Filed by child rights activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai, on the behalf of students from more than 15 states, the petition sought directions to the state board —CBSE, ICSE, NIOS to pass a notification regarding alternate mode of assessment of students from Class 10, 11, 12 of CBSE, ICSE, NIOS, and state boards instead of offline exams.
- The plea also asked the court to pass direction to conduct an improvement exam for those who are not satisfied with internal assessment and further direction to constitute a committee to decide the formula of assessment of students, including compartment students, and declare the result within a time limit and deadline.
- The plea said many students studying in CBSE, ICSE, NIOS, and state board approached the petitioner, Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, for issues they are facing regarding the board exams and are directly affected by the outcome of this PIL.
- “The other petitioners are students as well as the parents from different states, who were aggrieved by the Board’s decision. That, the mental pressure that is created for performance in this exam is so much that every year a number of students commit suicide for fear of underperformance, or of failure”, said the plea.
- To make the students appear and face the examination with the additional fear of getting infected by the Covid-19 virus will not only be unfair but the same will be absolutely inhuman, the plea said.
- The petitioners contended that their claim is genuine and it is essential to protect their fundamental rights of education under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.