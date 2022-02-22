New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday a writ petition seeking cancellation of offline physical examinations to be conducted by CBSE, ICSE, NIOS, and several state boards. Earlier on Monday, Advocate Prashant Padmanabhan had mentioned the petition for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana. “Physical classes couldn’t be conducted due to the pandemic”, the counsel had submitted, following which CJI Ramana referred the matter to the bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar.Also Read - Pegasus Row: SC To Hear Batch Of Petitions On Spying Allegations On February 23

“Let the matter go before the bench of Justice A.M. Khanwilkar”. Justice Khanwilkar had earlier dealt with petitions in connection with board exams last year”, CJI Ramana said yesterday. Also Read - Tata vs Cyrus Mistry Case: Supreme Court to Hear Review Plea Against Tata Group on March 9

As per the reports of Live Law, a bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar stated that an advanced copy of the petition needs to be served to the CBSE and other concerned respondents in the case. “You presently serve an advanced copy to the CBSE. Not the states. We will list it tomorrow. We have no problem. Liberty to serve an advance copy to standing counsel for concerned respondents”, Live Law quoted Justice Khanwilkar as saying. Also Read - No Board Exams For Classes 5, 8 in Haryana This Year; Will Begin Next Session

What Does The Petition Demand?