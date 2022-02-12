New Delhi: Students from at least 15 states across the country have moved the Supreme Court seeking an alternative assessment method for upcoming Class 10 and 12 Board Exams instead of holding physical exams as proposed by various state boards, the Central Bureau of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), reported the Bar and Bench on Friday.Also Read - How Would Teachers Know Whether Students Are Learning If They Wear Hijab, Says Assam CM

The students, who have moved the plea though Child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai and Students Union of Odisha, have also prayed for directions to all boards for declaration of results on time and an option for improvement exam due to various challenges being faced by them. The petitioners pointed out that for CBSE, the board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to be held in the last week of April. For ICSE and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), there is no notification yet, the plea said.

As far as state boards are concerned, some have declared the timetable while some are still holding discussions on the course of action, it was highlighted. "The students are dissatisfied by this kind of behaviour of state governments and other boards, and are stressed and worried about their future and career," the plea said.

What else did the students’ plea say?

Pertinently, the plea highlighted the COVID-19 situation and the difficulties and pressures faced by students due to the interruptions in their schooling. “The petitioners therefore submit that, in fact subjecting the children to write the examination and conducting the examination when the Covid-19 wave is still high, with the number of patients infected and deaths rising day by day, when there are seen unprecedented mortality numbers, when the experts are predicting that third wave of resurgence is likely to mostly affect children and young people, it will be violating their right to life,” the petition stated.

While education is important it is not more important than the lives and mental health of children, teachers, staff and parents of the children who will have to venture out to appear for physical exam, the plea further said.

The plea also prayed for a direction to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to constitute a committee to declare the date for admission into various universities and to work out a formula for assessment of Class 12 students who want to pursue their further studies in non-professional courses, the Bar and Bench report added.