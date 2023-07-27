Home

Board Exams 2024: BSE Odisha Announces Examination Dates For Matric Exams

Odisha Board Exam Date 2024: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Thursday released the dates of the annual Matriculation examination for the 2023-24 academic session. This year, the Annual High School Certificate, Madhyama, and State Open School Certificate Examination are all set to be held from February 20. The examination will conclude on March 4.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and developes Secondary Education in the State of Odisha. It Provides varied courses in order to equip students for different occupations, to prepare them for University education and to equip them for various cultural purposes

