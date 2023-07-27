Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Board Exams 2024: BSE Odisha Announces Examination Dates For Matric Exams
Odisha Board Exam Date 2024: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Thursday released the dates of the annual Matriculation examination for the 2023-24 academic session. This year, the Annu
Odisha Board Exam Date 2024: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Thursday released the dates of the annual Matriculation examination for the 2023-24 academic session. This year, the Annual High School Certificate, Madhyama, and State Open School Certificate Examination are all set to be held from February 20. The examination will conclude on March 4.
Trending Now
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and developes Secondary Education in the State of Odisha. It Provides varied courses in order to equip students for different occupations, to prepare them for University education and to equip them for various cultural purposes
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you