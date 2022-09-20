BTEUP Result 2022 Polytechnic: The Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) is expected to declare the BTEUP result 2022 on the official website. Once declared, students can check their UPBTE results online on the official websites – bteup.ac.in. The exams were conducted in June and July 2022. Candidates will need their roll number, name, marks, section-wise marks, subjects and others to access their score.

BTEUP Results 2022: Steps to check BTEUP results 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh – bteup.ac.in, urise.up.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘View Even Semester & SBP Examination Result.’ (after release)

Step 3: Enter the login details

Step 4: The UPBTE odd semester or SBP results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the same for future references.