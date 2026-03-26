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Board Results Date 2026: CBSE, JAC, RBSE, BSEB, UPMSP; State-wise Class 10th, 12th result expected date and time here

Board Results Date 2026: CBSE, JAC, RBSE, BSEB, UPMSP; State-wise Class 10th, 12th result expected date and time here

Board Results Date 2026: Check State-wise Class 10th, 12th result expected date and time here

Several state boards have announced Class 10th and Class 12th Board Results 2026. Lakhs of students have appeared for the respective state board 10th and 12th exams 2026. As different education boards begin releasing their Class 10 and Class 12 results, students are eagerly checking their scores and planning their next academic steps. While some students are filled with anticipation and excitement, others are a little nervous.

In this article, students can find state-wise updates on board exam results, including direct links to official websites, important dates, and step-by-step guidance on how to check their marks online. Stay tuned for the latest updates, pass percentages, topper details, and other key highlights as results are declared across the country.

CBSE 10th result 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will soon declare the CBSE Class 10th Results 2026. A student can access the CBSE 10th Result download link 2026 at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Not to forget, the CBSE conducted the CBSE 10th board exams or Secondary School Main Examination from February 17 to March 11, 2026.

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Media reports allege that the CBSE 10th result is expected to be declared between late April and mid-May 2026. Meanwhile, the board officials have not released any statement regarding this.

Official website: cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE 10th result date and time: late April and mid-May 2026, tentative

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026

The Bihar School Examination Board(BSEB) will announce the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 soon. Students can download the BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and matricbihar.com. The Bihar Board 10th Result date and time have not been announced yet. Media reports claim that the Bihar Board 10th result is likely to be announced on March 31.

Official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 10th Result date and time: March 31

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj, will announce the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 at upmsp.edu.in anytime soon. Once declared, the UP Board 10th and 12th results can be accessed from the official websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and results.upmsp.edu.in.

Official website: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and results.upmsp.edu.in

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 date and time: by April 1(tentative)

The UP Board Result 2025 will provide essential details including the student’s name, roll number, parent’s name, subject-wise marks, practical marks, total marks, division, school code, and more. Additionally, the board will announce the list of toppers alongside the results.

JAC Board Result

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date: The Jharkhand Academic Council(JAC) will declare the JAC Class 10th Result 2026 and JAC Class 12th Result anytime soon. Once declared, students can check and download the Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2026 and Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2026 at jacresults.com. Till now, there is no official confirmation of when the JAC results 2026 will be announced. When announced, the JAC 10th and JAC 12th results will be available on the official websites — jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. Meanwhile, the JAC Result as per media reports is likely to be announced by April 20.

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