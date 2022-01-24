Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. Bank of Baroda (BOB) has announced a recruitment notification. Eligible candidates will be hired for various Managerial posts. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the posts can apply for BOB Recruitment 2022 online on or before February 14, 2022, on the bank’s official website, bankofbaroda.in. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.Also Read - CSIR UGC NET June 2021: Exam City Slip Out on csirnet.nta.nic.in | Direct Link to Download And Other Details Here

Important Details Also Read - CTET 2021: CBSE Releases Question Paper, Response Sheet on ctet.nic.in | Here's How to Download

The Online Application starts January 24, 2022.

The last date to apply online: February 14, 2022.

Vacancy Details Also Read - ESIC Recruitment 2022: Bumper Vacancies Notified For These Posts on esic.nic.in | Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

Zonal Sales Manager – MSME Business: 5 Posts

Zonal Sales Manager – MSME – LAP/ Unsecured Business: 2 Posts

Zonal Sales Manager – MSME – CV/CME: 4 Posts

Regional Sales Manager (Tractor Loan), Tractor Loan Vertical: 9 Posts

Assistant Vice President MSME, Sales MSME Vertical: 40 Posts

Assistant Vice President MSME – Sales- LAP/ Unsecured Business Loans, MSME Vertical: 2 Posts

Assistant Vice President MSME- sales CV/CME Loans, MSME Vertical: 8 Posts

Senior Manager MSME- Sales, MSME Vertical: 50 Posts

Senior Manager MSME -SalesLAP/ Unsecured Business Loans, MSME Vertical: 15 Posts

Senior Manager MSME- -Sales CV/CME Loans, MSME Vertical: 30 Posts

Senior Manager MSME- Sales FOREX (Export/Import Business), MSME Vertical: 15 Posts

Manager MSME- Sales MSME Vertical: 40 Posts

A total of 220 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates can apply for the above posts through the direct link given here.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply Online

Application Fee

Rs.600 + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates

Rs.100 + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women

Note, Selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 14, 2022, through the official website —bankofbaroda.in. After applying for the post, they must save, download and take a printout of the application form for future reference. Job aspirants must check the detailed notification issued by the Bank Of Baroda.

Click Here to View the Official Notification