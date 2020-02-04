BOB SO Exam 2020: Bank of Baroda on Sunday released the admit cards for all those who applied for the post of Specialist Officer on their official website bankofbaroda.in.

All those who appeared for the exam, can download their admit cards by visiting the official website.

Notably, the exam will be held on February 22, 2020, across various centres.

BOB SO Exam 2020: Know here steps to download the admit card.

Step 1: Go on the official website bankofbaroda.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Careers’ tab

Step 3: Click on the link that says ‘BOB SO Admit Card 2020’

Step 4: You will now be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Enter all the details asked

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download. Take a printout for a future reference