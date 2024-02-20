Home

Education

Body Of Missing Kota Student Found In Chambal Valley After 9 Days Of Intense Search; 4th Such Case This Month

Body Of Missing Kota Student Found In Chambal Valley After 9 Days Of Intense Search; 4th Such Case This Month

Kota is the hub of coaching centers, where students from across the country come to study. More than 2 lakh students visit the city every year to pursue studies in different subjects.

Body Of Missing Kota Student Found In Chambal Valley After 9 Days Of Intense Search; 4th Missing Case This Year (Representational Image)

Kota: The Police have recovered the body of an IIT JEE aspirant who had gone missing since February 11 in Rajasthan’s Kota. The body of the student was was recovered from the Chambal valley in Rajasthan following an intense week-long search. Rachit Sondhiya, from Madhya Pradesh, was studying at Kota, a coaching hub which draws students from all over India. He was last seen entering the forest area near Garadiya Mahadev temple in a security camera footage. He left his hostel on the pretext of an exam.

Trending Now

While the search operations were on for almost a week, the search operations team was unable to find him even as sniffer dogs and drones were also put into service. The police believe that the student might have died by suicide. According to the police, the boy might have jumped from the hill.

You may like to read

Other missing students from Kota

Meanwhile, another student, Piyush Kapasia has also gone missing in the city. An aspiring JEE candidate from Uttar Pradesh, he had been missing since February 13. The student had reportedly cut communications with his family members in the last few days. Reportedly, Piyush was staying in a hostel in Kota’s Indra Vihar for the last two years.

According to an NDTV report, the boy’s father said that Piyush spoke to his mother last on Tuesday in the morning after which he did not take the family’s calls. He later switched off his phone. A missing complaint has been filed in the matter and the police have launched a search operation to trace Kapasiya.

This comes after another 18-year-old NEET aspirant had gone missing from Rajasthan’s Kota after he left for his coaching institute around 7 am on Saturday. The student identified as Yuvraj, a native of Sikar district, was preparing for the NEET entrance examination at a private coaching centre, reported India Today.

On Saturday, Yuvraj left his hostel in the Transport Nagar area to reach his institute at 7 am. Since then, the teenager remains untraceable. The report also stated that the boy left his mobile phone at the hostel.

Last week another student, Rachit Sondhya, a native of Madhya Pradesh went missing from the coaching hub. 16-year-old Rachit Sondhya was last seen entering the forest area near Garadiya Mahadev temple in a security camera footage.

It may be noted that Kota is the hub of coaching centers, where students from across the country come to study. More than 2 lakh students visit the city every year to pursue studies in different subjects. A large number of students undergo immense pressure and stress that are linked to competitive exams.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.