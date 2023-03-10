Home

BOI PO Recruitment 2023 UPDATE: Bank to Release Hall Ticket Soon at bankofindia.co.in

BOI PO Recruitment 2023: The Bank of India (BOI) is likely to release the Probationary Officers’ recruitment admit card soon. The candidates who are eligible and interested for the post can apply for the PO examination. The exam will be conducted on March 19. The candidates must note that the BOI PO hall tickets will be available on the official website at bankofindia.co.in.

“With reference to Bank’s Notice dated 01.02.2023 regarding recruitment of Probationary officers in JMGS-I upon passing Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance (PGDBF), it has been decided to conduct Online Examination on 19.03.2023”, reads the official notification.

According to the bank, this recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 500 vacancies of which 350 vacancies are for the post of Credit Officer in the General Banking stream, and 150 vacancies are for the post of IT Officer in the Specialist stream.

BOI recruitment 2023: Know how to download admit card

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Visit the official website at bankofindia.co.in

Click on the career tab

Click on the admit card link

Key in your credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.