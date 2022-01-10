Bombay Engineer Group Recruitment 2022: Bombay Engineer Group and Centre, Ministry of Defence (MOD) has invited applications to fill 65 vacancies for various posts including that of MTS, Storekeeper, Civilian Trade Instructor, Cook, and others. The recruitment notification has been published in the employment newspaper dated January 8, 2022. Applicants must apply for the above posts within 21 days from the publication of the advertisement in Employment News.Also Read - TN PWD Recruitment 2022: Registration For 500 Posts Begins From Today on tn.gov.in | Check Eligibility, Pay Scale Here

Storekeeper Gd -III: 03

Civilian Trade Instructor: 22

Cook: 09

Lascar: 06

MTS: 24

Barber: 01

Candidates applying for the above posts must be between 18 to 25 years of age.

Bombay Engineer Group Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will have to appear for a written exam. A written test will be held which will have questions of the level of Class 10th/12th/ITI as per the essential educational qualification of the respective post. Candidates appearing for the written test would also be subjected to skill/practical tests wherever applicable. Note, the medium of the written test will be Hindi/English only.

Bombay Engineer Group Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Civilian Trade Instructor: Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board with Industrial Training Institute OR National Certificate of Trade & Vocational Training in the concerned trade. Should have adequate skill and knowledge of imparting training to recruits.

Cook: ) Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board. (b) Must have knowledge of Indian

Cooking and proficiency in trade.

Lascar: Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board.

MTS: Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board.

Barber: Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board.

How to Apply

Application completed in all respects as per the Proforma attached and accompanied by requisite self-attested documents as stated above in Para 2 should be sent in a sealed envelope super-scribing “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF…………………………………………….…. Category: (UR/OBC/SC/ST/EWS) (ESM/PWD)” to The Commandant, Bombay Engineer Group and Centre, Kirkee, Pune – 411003.

For more details on the application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

Bombay Engineer Group Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here