Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Bombay High Court has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of District Judge, in the Judicial Service of the State of Maharashtra. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of Bombay High Court, bombayhighcourt.nic.in. The online registration process has commenced from January 7, 2022(10:30 AM). The online application link will close at 4:30 PM on January 27, 2022.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application: January 7, 2022.

Last Date of Online Application: January 27, 2022.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

District Judge: 9

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have a degree in law from a recognized University and practice as an Advocate in the High Court of Bombay or Courts subordinate thereto for not less than seven years on the date of publication of Advertisement.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for the above post must not be below the age of 35 and should not be above the age of 48 years of age.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Preliminary Written Examination: For the purpose of short-listing the candidates, the High Court, if necessary, may hold a preliminary written examination comprising of multiple choice objective type questions which can be scrutinized by computers and call upon the candidates obtaining the cut off marks, as may be fixed by the High Court, to appear for main written examination, maintaining the ratio of 1:10 of the available vacancies to the successful candidates.

Main Written Examination and Viva-voce: The main written examination shall comprise of two papers carrying 100 marks each, having a duration of 3 hours each. The medium of written examination shall be English. The High Court will hold viva-voce carrying 50 marks of the eligible candidates who have secured not less than 50% marks in each paper of the main written examination. Provided that the candidates belonging to communities recognized as backward by the Government for the purpose of recruitment who have secured not less than 45% marks as aforesaid shall be eligible for the viva-voce.

Application Fee

The candidate is required to pay Registration fees of Rs.500 for the candidates belonging to communities recognizedas backward by the Government and Rs.1,000 in case of others through ‘SBCollect’ – an online payment gateway facility, only, (https://www.onlinesbi.com/sbicollect/icollecthome.htm?corplD = 917433) into the account of Assistant Registrar for Registrar General, High Court, Appellate Side, Mumbai. The fee is non-refundable.

For more details on the Bombay High Court application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

Click Here: Bombay High Court Recruitment Detailed Notification

Click Here: Apply Online