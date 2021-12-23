Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: The Registry of the High Court, Bombay has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Clerk(Select List of 206 and Wait List of 41). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website of Bombay High Court, bombayhighcourt.nic.in. The online application form begins from today, December 23, 2021. The last date to apply for the posts is January 06, 2022. According to the official notification issued by the High court, the Link will open at 11: 00 AM on December 23, 2021, and will close at 5: 00 PM on January 06, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 247 vacant posts will be filled.Also Read - Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Only Three Days Left to Apply For MR, SSR, Other Posts on joinindiannavy.gov.in

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application: December 23, 2021.

Last Date of Online Application: January 06, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancies

Clerk: 247 Posts

Select List: 206

Wait List: 41

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

A candidate applying for the post must be a Graduate of any recognized University in any faculty. However, the preference will be given to Law Graduates. Candidates must have passed Government Commercial CertificateExamination or examination conducted by Government Board or Government Certificate in Computer Typing Basic Course (GCC-TBC) or I. T. I. for English Typing with speed of 40 w.p. m. Applicants must possess Computer Certificate about proficiency in the operation of word processors in Windows and Linux in addition to M.S. Office, M.S. Word, Wordstar-7, and Open Office Org.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for the above post must not be below the age of 18 and should not be above the age of 38 years of age. Note, the maximum age limit shall not be applicable to the High Court/ Government Employees, applying through proper channels.

Selection Process

The eligible shortlisted candidates will be required to undergo a screening/written test of 90 marks of one-hour duration comprising of Objective type multiple-choice questions on the following subjects, Marathi, English, GK, General Intelligence, Arithmetic, and Computer.

Registration Fee

A candidate is required to pay Registration fees Rs 25 through ‘SBI Collect’ – an online payment gateway facility,

only.

For more details on the Bombay High Court application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

Click Here: Bombay High Court Recruitment Detailed Notification

Click Here: Bombay High Court Application Link