BPCL Recruitment 2021: Good news for the candidates looking for job opportunities. The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, BPCL, is inviting applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the posts online through the official website of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme, NATS on mhrdnats.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 21.

The candidates must know that the duration of apprenticeship training will be for a period of one year as per the Apprentices (Amendment) Act, 1973. The recruitment drive will fill up to 87 vacancies in the organisation.

BPCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice: 42 Posts

Technician Apprentice: 45 Posts

BPCL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Graduate Apprentice: Candidates must have first class engineering degree in the respective discipline with 6.3 CGPA from a recognized Indian University/ Institute.

Technician Apprentice: The candidates need to have first class Diploma in Engineering in the respective discipline with 60 percent marks from State Board of Technical Education/ Recognized Indian University.

BPCL Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates should be between 18 to 27 years of age. Relaxation will be applicable for reserved category candidates as per guidelines.

BPCL Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks obtained in the qualifying exam and interview.

The final merit list will be prepared according to categories General SC/ST/OBC/PwD on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates.

The candidates who have already undergone or are currently undergoing apprenticeship under the Apprenticeship Act and/or having one year of experience are not eligible to apply.

The Apprenticeship training will be held for a period of one year as per the Apprentices (Amendment) Act, 1973.