Patna: The principal of a private college in Bihar, affiliation of which expired a few years ago but continues to serve as a center for many examinations, has turned out to be a key accused in the Bihar Public Service Commission(BPSC) question paper leak. According to the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar police, which is probing the matter, Shakti Kumar has been arrested from the Gaya district.

BPSC 2022: Check Latest Developments in Paper Leak Case

Shakti Kumar was the principal of an evening college of which affiliation had expired in the year 2018. The college was one of the examination centers for the BPSC civil services preliminary test. The BPSC 67th CCE Prelims 2022 was held on May 8, 2022. The examination was canceled after one set of the question papers went viral on social media. Shakti Kumar, who was present at the Ram Sharan Singh evening college as superintendent of the exam center, had scanned the question paper and shared it with a person called Kapil Dev on WhatsApp, added the EOU. Kapil Dev, a civil defence accounts employee, is said to have passed on the scanned copy to Pintu Yadav, the engineering graduate mastermind of the gang behind the leak, the EOU added. Efforts are on to trace Kapil Dev and Pintu Yadav, the police said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) was left red-faced after it turned out that Shakti Kumar had close links with the party's parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha.

Talking to reporters, Kushwaha did not deny that Shakti Kumar had held a key post in the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, which was founded and headed by him until its merger with the JD(U) last year. But "he (Shakti Kumar) will get no benefit in facing the probe," Kushwaha said. "The law shall take its own course. It must also be investigated how the college served as an exam center even after having lost its affiliation", added Kushwaha.

(With Inputs From PTI)