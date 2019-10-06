BPSC 30th Judicial Services Mains 2019 Result: The Bihar Public Service Commission has declared the results of BPSC 30th Judicial Services Mains 2019 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Notably, the main exam was conducted from June 7 to June 12, 2019. In total, 1080 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round, stated a report. The oral test or the interview round will take place by October third week. This recruitment is to fill the 349 vacant seats in various departments.