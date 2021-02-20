BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2021: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released registration for the mains exam and the online application window has opened for candidates who have successfully qualified in the BPSC 31st Judicial Services Prelims 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to their BPSC 31st Judicial Services 2021 Mains online application as soon as possible on the official website.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic. Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2020: Applications Invited For 133 Teaching Posts, Apply on npsc.bih.nic.in

As per the notification, a total of 2,739 candidates have qualified for BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2021. All selected candidates are required to register themselves first to appear in the mains exam. Also Read - WBPSC Food SI Result 2020 Announced @ wbpsc.gov.in; Full List of Selected Candidates Here

Candidates are required to take out a hard copy after submitting the online application form and then submit it along with the required documents to the joint cum secretary exam controller, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path (Beli Road), Patna – 8000001 latest by 25 March 2021.

Here are all the details you need to know about BPSC 31st Bihar Judicial Services Mains 2021 Exam:

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 19 February, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 18 March, 2021

Last date for submission of hard copy of application: 25 March, 2021

BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in written test and interview. The exam scheme is as follows:

General Knowledge including current affairs – 150 marks

Elementary General Science – 100 marks

General Hindi – 100 marks

General English – 100 marks

Law of Evidence & Procedure – 150 marks

Constitutional and Administrative Law of lndia – 150 marks

Hindu Law & Muhammadan Law – 150 marks

Law of Transfer of Property, Principles of Equality and Law of Trusts and Specific Relief – 150 marks

Commercial Law – 150 marks

Application Fee:

General – Rs. 750

SC/ST of Bihar – Rs. 200

All-female candidates of Bihar – Rs. 200

PwD candidates – Rs. 200

All others – Rs. 750

Vacancy Details:

Judicial Services – 221 Vacancies

Age Limit: – 22 to 35 years

How to Apply:

Candidates interested in registering for BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2021 can apply online from 19 February 2021 onwards. The link to the application will be provided in this article. All candidates are advised to submit the hard copy of the application along with the documents to the Joint cum secretary exam controller, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path (Beli Road), Patna – 8000001 latest by 25 March 2021.

Download BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2021 Notification

BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2021 Online Application – activated